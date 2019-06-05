Kylie Jenner’s Behind-The-Scenes 'Day In The Life' YouTube Vlog Is About Being Stormi's Mom

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
If you’ve ever wondered how a billionaire balances boss life and mom life, Kylie Jenner’s got it covered. The 21-year-old took fans through a typical day caring for her daughter Stormi Webster and prepping for a new Kylie Skin summer launch on YouTube. Yes, she can add vlogger to her resume right under beauty mogul and reality star.
“It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes,” Kylie says as cameras follow her around her office. “So that’s why I made her a bedroom here so she can be with me and still have fun.”
16-month-old Stormi even joins her at her business meetings, sitting on her lap during some business talk. “Stormi is in all my meetings, she really is,” she says on camera.
Other highlights include at the very start of the video, Stormi makes an appearance at 5:50 a.m., running around in pink pajamas with a blanket over her head and then later on she's seen driving around the office building in a remote-control car.
Watch the entire “Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life” video here:
