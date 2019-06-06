Reunited? Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Are Reportedly Working On Fixing Their Friendship

Written by Tweety Elitou

Gone are the days when besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods constantly found ways to flood our timelines with #BestieGoals, but according to a source, the pair may be working on rekindling their friendship.

Us Weekly is reporting that the former BFFs are on the road to recovering their friendship after the very messy Tristan Thompson cheating scandal left their bond broken. “Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” a source shared exclusively with Us Weekly.

As you may know, things haven't been the same for the once inseparable duo after the very public cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's ex. While the two may be working on their friendship, don't expect it to be the same according to the source. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.” ICYMI: Although Jordyn may have lost some serious KarJenner bags since the scandal, we have all be witnessing a serious glo’ up from 21-year-old model.

From slaying on numerous occasions with designer fashions to landing a primetime acting gig on the second season of Freeform's popular series Grown-ish, Jordyn is living her best life. In fact, the source revealed since moving out of Kylie’s mansion, the Instagram star has found her own place and “is so happy in her new house.”

"She wants a fresh start; she's proud of herself," the source added.