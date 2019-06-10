See Why Kim Kardashian Threatened To Cancel Kanye West's 'Inappropriate' $1.3 Million Christmas Eve Party

Written by Tweety Elitou

Do you remember when Kardashian-West family single-handedly won Christmas with their over-the-top Christmas Wonderland party last year? ICYMI: Click here to see all the footage from the snow-filled event.

Well, on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans learned it almost didn’t happen thanks to Kanye’s expensive taste!

“The Christmas Eve party, I mentioned it to Kanye so of course, he came up with these wild ideas,” said Kim. “It’s definitely over the top.” The invite-only event held outside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $60 million LA mansion was equipped with everything from a snow machine to food for 200 guests and is estimated to have cost about $1.3 million—and that’s scaled back!

Kim found herself having to step in when Kanye went “over the budget.” “I really need you to not be upset, but this is so inappropriate that it’s so much money for a party for one night,” Kim told Kanye over the phone. “Finances stress me out more than anything in life, so just know that. … The Christmas party is going to change. For one night, for a few hours, and I want to kick everyone out? We can’t do this. We have to cut so much of that.”

“First of all, we can’t put snow in the street … and we do not need an ice skating rink,” she added. “I don’t want to ruin our whole landscaping. I literally will cancel the whole party.”

Thankfully, everything worked out including Ye pulling off the snowy environment that allowed attendees to sled in the backyard!