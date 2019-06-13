Nina Sky On Motherhood And Opening Up A Kids Vintage Clothing Shop 15 Years After 'Move Ya Body'

Written by Tweety Elitou

It’s been 15 years since Nina Sky dropped their 2004 hit, “Move Ya Body,” and so much has changed for the identical twin sisters and bandmates, Natalie and Nicole Albino. Photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis for the cover of Parents Latina’s newest issue, the 35-year-old duo sat down with the magazine for a joint interview about their lives as mothers and how they are closer than ever.

FYI: Natalie shares two sons with husband Michael Colón: 8-month-old Izzy and 5-year-old Max. Nicole shares a 21-month-old daughter named Goldie Love with wife Erin Magee. “You have to remember not to lose your sense of self,” Natalie says about being a mom. “People say you change when you become a mom, but I think people’s perception of you changes more. They assume that you can’t or shouldn’t do things. But that’s on them.” Nicole adds, “You don’t stop what you’re doing when you become a mom. You just figure it out. Parenthood is a constant adjustment.”

While some may think the sisters’ love for music may have waned after becoming busy moms, it’s the exact opposite! “Since ‘Move Ya Body,’ we’ve worked really hard to continue doing what we love. Having kids pushes us more,” says Nicole, who often holds her daughter, Goldie, while recording songs. “I want to show Goldie that she should work hard toward her dreams.”

Being mommies and creating music isn’t the only thing that’s important to the sisters. Romance is, too! “Erin and I have recently put more effort into going on dates,” says Nicole. “Of course, half the time, we go, ‘Look at this photo I took of Goldie!’ But it’s nice to be romantic, reconnect, and be, like, ‘We love each other. We’re doing this together. You’re great, and this is great.’” “It feels really simple. And we’re still very sexually attracted to each other, even though it’s a lot harder to express that when there’s a baby around all the time,” she jokingly adds, “But, you know, we have a guest room.”

“Mike and I don’t have rules about going out every Friday or anything, but we do make time for each other,” Natalie says. “Once the kids go to sleep, we sit on the couch together, crack open a beer and pour a glass of wine. We talk about our days and watch crap TV, like Love After Lockup. “I also appreciate the little moments we have together — like when Mike comes up behind me and hugs me in the kitchen while the kids are playing in the living room,” she adds. “Even if five minutes earlier we were disagreeing, there’s always love there. You feel it.” So, what is Natalie and Nicole up to now? Well, the duo are opening a kids online vintage clothing shop called MotherVintage.com.

As for the sisters' relationship, it's stronger than ever, according to the twins that speak "at least four times a day." "When we call her for advice she says, 'Why are you asking me? You're already doing a great job.' She doesn't even realize how reassuring that is for us," Natalie says. "That's the way we are with our own kids. Every morning before school, I tell Max, 'Be kind, be respectful, know your presence and be brave in whatever you do.'"