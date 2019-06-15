Mommy’s Biggest Fan! Ciara’s Son Future Knows All The Words To Her Latest Bop

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Imagess)

Mommy’s Biggest Fan! Ciara’s Son Future Knows All The Words To Her Latest Bop

If this isn’t the cutest thing ever, we don’t know what is.

Published Yesterday

Future Zahir is becoming almost as famous as his A-list parents.

His mom Ciara, stepdad Russell Wilson and father Future never hesitate to show the five-year-old off on social media, and clearly the admiration is mutual.

Via her Instagram, Ciara posted a video and young Future lip-synching and dancing to her new hit “Set.”

“We Back:)..... Too much fun #Set,” she captioned the video of her son turning up to her music. We can’t imagine a better feeling in the world.

Of course, her comments were lit up with admirers, including her husband.

“So cute. Love you guys haha,” Wilson wrote. Other celebrities also chimed in.

“This so cute,” Tiny Harris wrote. “La Familia,” commented La La Anthony.

“Set” is off of Ciara’s long-awaited seventh solo studio album Beauty Marks, which was released on May 10.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Imagess

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music