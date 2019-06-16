Proud Papi: Drake Shares The Beautiful Gift His Son Gave Him For Father’s Day

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 20, 2017 Rapper Drake looks on prior to the International Champions Cup soccer match between Manchester City against Manchester United at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. - Hip-hop superstar Drake's latest album "Scorpion" has crushed the record for streaming to post the biggest week so far this year on the US chart. "Scorpion" was streamed nearly 746 million times in the United States on audio platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music in the week through Thursday, tracking service Nielsen Music said. (Photo by AARON M. SPRECHER / AFP) (Photo credit should read AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images)

Proud Papi: Drake Shares The Beautiful Gift His Son Gave Him For Father’s Day

Your heart will melt when you see what Adonis reportedly calls his daddy.

Published 15 hours ago

New week, new reason to celebrate for Drake.

Drizzy’s spent the last few days celebrating his hometown Toronto Raptors’ first ever NBA Finals victory and now, he’s apparently switching to focus on his family.

In an Instagram post on Father’s Day, the Canadian rapper shared what looks like it could be artwork done by his son Adonis, with “Papa” outlined in paint.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Drake captioned the post.

Many people celebrated the post. “Man nothing compares to these kind of things. Priceless,” one person wrote. “Aww this is adorable,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day 💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

This isn’t the first time Drake shared artwork allegedly painted by his son. On Christmas, he shared one of Adonis’ pieces via the social media app showing a bunch of handprints in paint.

View this post on Instagram

Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

We’re glad to see Drake showing off the artistic expression of his kin.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style