Proud Papi: Drake Shares The Beautiful Gift His Son Gave Him For Father’s Day

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
New week, new reason to celebrate for Drake.
Drizzy’s spent the last few days celebrating his hometown Toronto Raptors’ first ever NBA Finals victory and now, he’s apparently switching to focus on his family.
In an Instagram post on Father’s Day, the Canadian rapper shared what looks like it could be artwork done by his son Adonis, with “Papa” outlined in paint.
“Happy Father’s Day,” Drake captioned the post.
Many people celebrated the post. “Man nothing compares to these kind of things. Priceless,” one person wrote. “Aww this is adorable,” another commented.
This isn’t the first time Drake shared artwork allegedly painted by his son. On Christmas, he shared one of Adonis’ pieces via the social media app showing a bunch of handprints in paint.
We’re glad to see Drake showing off the artistic expression of his kin.
Photo: AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
