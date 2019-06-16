Proud Papi: Drake Shares The Beautiful Gift His Son Gave Him For Father’s Day

New week, new reason to celebrate for Drake.

Drizzy’s spent the last few days celebrating his hometown Toronto Raptors’ first ever NBA Finals victory and now, he’s apparently switching to focus on his family.

In an Instagram post on Father’s Day, the Canadian rapper shared what looks like it could be artwork done by his son Adonis, with “Papa” outlined in paint.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Drake captioned the post.

Many people celebrated the post. “Man nothing compares to these kind of things. Priceless,” one person wrote. “Aww this is adorable,” another commented.