You Can Rent Biggie Smalls' Childhood Home In Clinton Hill For $4K A Month

Written by Tweety Elitou

Have you ever wanted to live like The Notorious B.I.G.? Well, it might be more possible than you imagined. 6sqft.com reports that the late Biggie Smalls’ childhood home in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, is available to rent for $4,000 a month!

(Photo: Mychal Watts/Getty Images)















Known best as the "one-room shack" in the rapper’s hit, Juicy, the recently renovated apartment at 226 St. James Place boasts 972 square feet. "Eleven days after his birth, Ms. Wallace took her son to the place that he would call home for the next 20 years," Cheo Hodari Coker's wrote in the biography Unbelievable: The Life, Death, and Afterlife of the Notorious B.I.G. "Theirs was a spacious apartment, with a large living room, a dining area, a study, and three bedrooms. The one opposite the kitchen on the far end of the hall was Christopher's."

(Photo: Adger Cowans/Getty Images)















The historical apartment within the eight-unit building features three-bedrooms, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a den/office, a dining room and a modernized kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and spacious countertops. In 2013, the NY Daily News reported the apartment was listed for sale for $725,000. It's reported the current owner paid $825,000 for the historic home. “The unit is an iconic historical gem as it served as the childhood home of the most famous rapper of all time, Notorious B.I.G.,” says Compass agent handling the deal, Fabienne Lecole. “It was recently renovated to provide modern conveniences while keeping its distinct and gorgeous pre-war details.”

(Photo: Mychal Watts/Getty Images)















ICYMI: Earlier this month, NYC co-named Fulton Street and Gates Avenue “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way.” See the full listing and photos of the historical home here!