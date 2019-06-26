Vlogger Khadeen Ellis Weighs In On Open Marriages & Polyamory In The Black Community

Marriage and mommy vlogger, Khadeen Ellis, recently stopped by BET's Black Coffee to discuss everything from relationships, to her take on gentrification in Black communities.

During her sit down with hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond, the topic of open marriages and relationships came up, to which Khadeen, who is well known for her family vlogs with husband and DeadAss podcast co-host Devale Ellis, gave her candid take on the issue.

"If it works for you and your spouse, or your partner, so be it. I think the biggest issue with relationships is having the outside noise that drowns what it is you two have decided on. If this is what you two decided on, because it works for the both of you, and it makes you happy, do it.

Maybe it doesn't work for Devale and I to have an open relationship, but I would never sit here and judge. The furthest thing from our minds is to judge anybody who does decide on it. I've heard that it's an oxymoron. Why have a marriage if it's going to be open, and what terms is 'open?' Is it just open sexually? Is it open in terms of having a whole entire relationship?

That's just my take on it.... if it doesn't work for you, don't do it."