Kim, Oh No: Does Kim Kardashian's 'Kimono' Line Cross The Line?

When asked her thoughts as to why no one on Kim's team gave her any pushback in the production and design meeting for Kimono, Bevy replied:



"As we know, people that are in positions of power, they most times have absolutepower, because they are paying for everybody that's sitting in the room, and no one wants to pay for people that's going to tell them no. Most people don't want to pay for people to them no."



Bevy also suggested that the rise in popularity for cosmetic surgery has created a demand for waist trainers, hence Kim's possible reasoning behind tapping into the shape-wear market.



"I think we have to remember this too, now in this day and age, everyone that we're seeing on Instagram, and most Instagram models, have had a little help from doctors all over the world. Shout out to Colombia, to Miami, to Brazil. All the great doctors shaping and molding bodies one booty at a time. But we see a lot of that. They are all selling skinny teas and they are all selling waist shapers.



Shape-wear is so prevalent. Even J.Lo was just spotted with Spanx or something, and she's in impeccable shape. So even women you wouldn't even think have issues are wearing shape-wear. Just don't call it Kimono."



