Kevin Hart Celebrated His 40th Birthday With LeBron James And More At A Black-Tie Bash That Included A 'Seriously Funny' Drunken Speech

Written by Tweety Elitou

On July 6, Kevin Hart celebrated his 40th birthday, which didn’t go unrecognized! That evening Black Hollywood showed up and showed out to show love to the funnyman who reached a major life milestone. Packed from wall-to-wall at TAO in Los Angeles, famous celebrities attended the black-tie event dressed in their upscale fashions. Some of the notable guests included Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Philly’s own Meek Mill, Will Packer and a host of other A-list celebrities.

(Photo: SUZANNE DELAWAR)















The funnyman took to the 'Gram to share his memories of the event to his 76 million followers. “Words can't explain how amazing my 40th B Day party was...The room was filled with nothing but good vibes and love,” he begins.

According to Kevin the night was pretty much a blur because he had a few too many libations during his celebration. Luckily, photographer Suzanne Delawar snapped the amazing photos that made us wish we were there!

In the mist of the fun and excitement, the "What Now?" comedian gave a drunken speech that many can agree reigns true. "This is true... I’m at that age where I don’t give a f***." he captioned the video. See what he had to say below:

Happy birthday, Kevin, continue to inspire the future generation of comedians!