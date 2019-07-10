Sisters Gave Birth On The Same Day At The Same Hospital On Their Father’s Birthday

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Coincidence or destiny? That’s what one family is pondering recently after two sisters gave birth at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, New York on the same day, which happened to be their father’s 70th birthday.
It all went down on July 3 when Simone Cumberbatch had her scheduled cesarean section just hours before her younger sister Shari went into labor.
"At first I was shocked. I said, 'Wow this is really happening?'" Simone told Good Morning America. "When I realized it was real, I said, 'This is going to be a good thing.'"
Simone gave birth to her little girl Liberty, at 5:30 p.m. and her cousin Hailey, arrived earlier that afternoon at 12:57 p.m.
What may be the most incredible detail coming from the joyous day is that the sisters share the same obstetrician, Dr. Jay Seraji, so Shari’s labor, which had occurred earlier than expected, postponed her sister’s C-section.
"The doctor said, 'We've got an issue. Your sister was induced and I didn't expect her to go into labor until later but she's 8 centimeters dilated and I'm going to have to take care of that,'" Simone said.
Both sisters were not expecting to give birth until mid-July, however, Simone decided to have her C-section on her father’s birthday to honor him and celebrate his newly born grandchild.
Both sisters say they’re happy about the way things turned out. "I'm kind of hoping her cousin will be her best friend," Shari said of her daughter.
Congrats to both women! What an incredible story.
Photo: PeopleImages
