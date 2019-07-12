Kanye West Is Creating Low-Income Homes Inspired By 'Star Wars' Franchise

The famous producer did an interview with Forbes ’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg and said that he would like to build homes for those in need, however, this housing project will be like no other. The low-income homes will be created around inspiration from the mega-success franchise Star Wars . If you're a fan of the movies, then you will remember the dome-shaped childhood home of Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine.

Kanye West is a creative genius who’s proven that his thinking can be out of this world at times, but soon we will see his galactic thoughts come to life in 3D with his latest project.

“Inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home, West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units,” writes Greenburg about the 42-year-old rapper-producer- designer-entrepreneur.

According to Greenburg, just after midnight West took him on a 15-minute ride in his Lamborghini to check out the bungalow in the woods.

“We stroll out into the chilly, starless night, and I follow him up a dirt path deeper into the woods for several minutes until he stops at a clearing and looks up, wordless. There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships. They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one,” Greenburg describes.

Kanye’s vision to help those in need is honorable, so let’s hope that his vision becomes a reality. May the force be with him!