See The Years Of Evidence Proving Meghan Markle Is A Long-Standing Beyhive Member

The world temporarily paused when photos surfaced of Beyoncé and Jay-Z exchanging niceties (and even hugs!) with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday (July 14).

According to the Huff Post, the couples co-mingled for a bit while conversing about their children, their shared love for each other and their busy schedules. Bey even reportedly called Meghan, “My princess!”

“We love you guys,” Beyoncé shared with the royal couple, as Meghan said, “Thank you.”

It’s no secret the Carters have serious admiration for Meghan. In February, the couple opted to accept their 2019 Brit Award in front of a regal portrait of Meghan before congratulating her on her pregnancy with Baby Archie.