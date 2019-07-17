See The Years Of Evidence Proving Meghan Markle Is A Long-Standing Beyhive Member

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
The world temporarily paused when photos surfaced of Beyoncé and Jay-Z exchanging niceties (and even hugs!) with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday (July 14).
According to the Huff Post, the couples co-mingled for a bit while conversing about their children, their shared love for each other and their busy schedules. Bey even reportedly called Meghan, “My princess!”
“We love you guys,” Beyoncé shared with the royal couple, as Meghan said, “Thank you.”
It’s no secret the Carters have serious admiration for Meghan. In February, the couple opted to accept their 2019 Brit Award in front of a regal portrait of Meghan before congratulating her on her pregnancy with Baby Archie.
“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”
Well, turns out the 37-year-old American-born Duchess is a royal member of the BeyHive!
Recently, “MagnificentlyMeghan,” an Instagram fan page dedicated to everything Meghan, posted a few alleged screenshots of Meghan’s old Instagram posts featuring multiple references to Beyoncé’s lyrics in her captions.
See the reported screenshots for yourself to see how Meghan was “channeling Beyoncé”, how she “Beyoncé’d”, and even had a “pre party feast […] for Beyoncé”:
The Duchess of Sussex seems to have love for Queen Bey, and we’re totally here for it! As if we need any more reasons to love Meghan!
(Photo: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
