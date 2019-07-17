See The Years Of Evidence Proving Meghan Markle Is A Long-Standing Beyhive Member

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meet cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

See The Years Of Evidence Proving Meghan Markle Is A Long-Standing Beyhive Member

The duchess stanned for Beyoncé long before their meet up at the Lion King premiere.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

The world temporarily paused when photos surfaced of Beyoncé and Jay-Z exchanging niceties (and even hugs!) with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday (July 14).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meet cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Huff Post, the couples co-mingled for a bit while conversing about their children, their shared love for each other and their busy schedules. Bey even reportedly called Meghan, “My princess!”

“We love you guys,” Beyoncé shared with the royal couple, as Meghan said, “Thank you.”

It’s no secret the Carters have serious admiration for Meghan. In February, the couple opted to accept their 2019 Brit Award in front of a regal portrait of Meghan before congratulating her on her pregnancy with Baby Archie.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Well, turns out the 37-year-old American-born Duchess is a royal member of the BeyHive!

Recently, “MagnificentlyMeghan,” an Instagram fan page dedicated to everything Meghan, posted a few alleged screenshots of Meghan’s old Instagram posts featuring multiple references to Beyoncé’s lyrics in her captions.

See the reported screenshots for yourself to see how Meghan was “channeling Beyoncé”, how she “Beyoncé’d”, and even had a “pre party feast […] for Beyoncé”:

View this post on Instagram

🐝 PRINCE HARRY will be meeting Beyonce!!⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Prince Harry will be attending the European Lion King premiere in London on July 14th 2019. This event will be held in conjunction with Protect the Pride Charity. He'll get to meet the cast including Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles - Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor and so on. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ If you didn't know the Duchess of Sussex is a big Beyonce fan as evidenced by her old IG posts (➡️ to see pics of posts) and who could ever forget the iconic moment earlier this year when Beyonce accepted the BRIT Award (for her & Jay Z) in front of a painting of Meghan & wished the Duchess well on Archie's pregnancy? ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ I suspect the Duchess might be excited and probably fan girling since her husband will get to meet the Queen Bey. It would have been great if Meghan had joined him but she'll be at home with Baby Archie. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Any of my MM followers Beyhive or Beyonce Fans 🐝? And who is excited to see this Lion King remake? 🦁⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #teamsussex⁣ #thesussexes⁣ #sussexsquad #princeharryofwales⁣ #princeharryandmeghan #duchesslovers⁣ #beyhives⁣ #beyoncefans #duchessmeghan #britishroyals #lionking2019 #lionkingcast #protectthepride #wildlifeconversation #royalmoments

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@magnificentlymeghan) on

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have love for Queen Bey, and we’re totally here for it! As if we need any more reasons to love Meghan!

(Photo: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style