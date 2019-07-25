'The Real' Host Jeannie Mai Spent $4K To 'De-Spouse' Her House After Divorcing Her Husband

Written by Tweety Elitou

From dealing with the embarrassment of her ex-husband announcing he was expecting his first child with his new girlfriend only six months after their split to having to pay palimony—Jeannie Mai’s divorce with her ex-husband of ten years, Freddy Harteis was messy. Now, after signing the divorce papers nearly two years ago, it only makes sense the 40-year-old co-host of The Real wants to live her best single life! On a mission to embody her newfound freedom, Jeannie enlisted the help of interior designer Kahi Lee, to help her “de-spoused” her entire living room.

“I was here for six years when I was married,” Mai, shared in the YouTube video. “I recently got divorced — congratulate me. Now I’m in a house that is a reminder of my entire marriage and I need to move on…I need to evolve.” Personifying the saying, out with the old, in with the new, Jeannie opted to rid herself of the outdoors rustic-style decor she chose to make her ex-husband “feel comfortable in L.A,” and replace it with a space that’s, "more grown; more sexy; a little S&M meets glam.” See bachelorette pad transformation for yourself:

“[The redesign] invites me to change my lifestyle,” she added. “It made me now want to cleanse everything. It feels clean. It feels new.” While hugging Kahi, she expressed her appreciation saying, “I have to thank you because it’s my whole new life starting, but it has to start at home because that’s where I recoup and where I start to go out and then I come home.” In the closing words of Jeannie, “Let life began!”