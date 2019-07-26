WATCH! Bizarre Viral Video Shows Raw Chicken Breast Jumping Onto Restaurant Floor

Raw chicken breast

WATCH! Bizarre Viral Video Shows Raw Chicken Breast Jumping Onto Restaurant Floor

You'll consider going vegan after watching this!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Here’s to hoping that you don’t have a weak stomach, because not only is this video disturbing, but it can also make you queasy. 

A video posted on Facebook has gone viral because of a raw chicken breast crawling its way off of a plate and onto a restaurant floor. Is it a trick? No one knows for sure, but what we do know is that it is very bizarre. 

Rie Phillips from Florida was having dinner with friends and family two weeks ago at an unknown location when she noticed that her chicken was twitching. Thinking fast, someone was able to catch the wiggling raw meat scoot its way off the plate and fall onto the floor. 

Since making its way to the internet, the video has been viewed 10 million times. 

With the swiftness, #BlackTwitter sounded off about the raw moving meat.

The New York Post was able to capture comments that brought a little clarity to the matter. “Usually because the meat is so fresh the muscles can still move,” someone stated. Another person offered the explanation that “It was so fresh that some of the muscles are still firing off signals.”

Would you still be willing to eat it, or would it be too taboo to touch?

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style