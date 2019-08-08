Chrissy Teigen Calls For A Boycott Of Soul Cycle And Equinox For Supporting Trump Fundraiser

Written by Tweety Elitou

With over 36.7 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined, Chrissy Teigen is using her social media influence to cancel fitness brands, Equinox and SoulCycle, and it's definitely causing the mega-popular companies to sweat.

It’s no secret Chrissy is not a fan of Donald Trump, so when news surfaced from the Washington Post revealing Stephen Ross, the chair of the company that owns both fitness brands, was hosting a big-ticket reelection fundraiser for Trump this weekend, Chrissy went off! "The gym is my personal hell but if you're a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox," she tweeted before voicing her disdain for SoulCycle.

the gym is my personal hell but if you're a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox ayyyyy I'm still sick yes but fuck equinox https://t.co/SJBsBNXT8Q — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

Chrissy, who recently tweeted that she visited the public library for the first time in 23 years with her daughter, Luna, concluded, “Everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. Bring weights.”

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

She later hopped on her Instagram Stories urging her celebrity friends to “cancel” their memberships with Equinox and SoulCycle, before telling them, “You can come to my house and workout.”

In case folks weren’t sure about the 33-year-old model’s stance on the issue, she meant business. When a follower questioned, “Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don’t have the same political views as us?” Chrissy quickly responded, “Yeah we f*cking are. These ‘different views’ you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, [and] humanity.”

Attempting to do damage control, both Equinox and SoulCycle released messages on social media calling Ross a "passive investor." Things that make you say, hmm… Anyway, there's no denying the power of social media influence—especially when you’re not afraid to stand up for your beliefs.