‘Sis Is This Your Man?’ Viral Cheater Group Pages Take Over Facebook In Various Cities

Cities are creating Facebook groups like “Sis, Is This Your Man?” and “Bro, Is This Your Girl?” that show images of possible cheaters out here doing the most. From Atlanta to the state of Pennsylvania, lovers are being exposed for their bad behavior.

Just when you thought that Facebook was a thing of the past, it's over there getting spicy with groups that are giving you the rundown on who is out here creepin’ and plain ol’ being a thot.

Creator of “Sis, Is This Your Man/Bro, Is This Your Girl? (St. Mary Parrish)” Ericka W., 38, from Louisiana, made this page in 2017, and almost overnight, thanks to some help from The Shade Room, the group now has close to 30,000 members.

We had the chance to speak with Ericka exclusively and she gave us the tea on why she created the group. “It was just something we were doing in Louisiana, but it was just for entertainment,” she tells us.

“[The page was supposed] to expose men and women that were cheating in my area, but nothing much was happening in my area,” she continues. “Next thing I know, the page was blowing up overnight after it was featured on The Shade Room.”

When asked what she wanted people to get from joining the group she simply replied, “That you can't trust these men and women out here. I don't care how faithful you think they are.”

In order to join the group, Ericka says that you have to be respectful and “if you're going to expose someone, please have facts and receipts.”

The lesson to take away from this: if you're cheating, you'll be caught sooner than later.