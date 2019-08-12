See The Messy Results After Christina Milian And Boyfriend French Popstar Matt Pokora Have Explosive Gender Reveal

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Christina Milian and her longtime boyfriend, French popstar Matt Pokora, were overjoyed this weekend when they found out the sex of their first child together—a boy! “Oh BOY! We’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! #grateful #itsaboy,” Christina captioned a slide of photos from the momentous occasion. The gender reveal, which featured baby pink and blue balloons and treats, was capped with an explosion of blue dust to symbolize that the family of three will be welcoming a baby boy.

This will be Christina’s second child. She has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash, with her ex-husband, rapper/producer The Dream. Violet seemed just as excited as her mom and stepdad, if not more, at the news of her little brother on the way. Although this is Matt’s first child, he’s already had plenty of practice on stepdad duty with Violet since dating her mom. As a matter of fact, folks have already started comparing him to stepdaddy supreme Russell Wilson after watching sweet videos like this one.

Social media says Christina found the Ciara prayer because it looks like sis secured one of the good guys. We can’t wait to see their family and love grow. Christina is currently in her second trimester, which means it’ll be just a short while until baby Pokora’s arrival!