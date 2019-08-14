Chrissy Teigen Got Botox In Her Armpits To Stop Excessive Sweating

Written by Tweety Elitou

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), Chrissy Teigen hopped on her Instagram Stories to document herself going under the needle—but it is not what you think!

“BOTOXED MY ARMPITS,” the 33-year-old model wrote over a video clip lying on her back as Dr. Jason Diamond inserted a needle into her armpit. “TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE. I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!”

FYI: The procedure of getting botox injected into your armpits prevents sweating—and those unsightly sweat stains you spend countless hours trying to hide. Why is Chrissy always ahead of the curve when it comes to…well, everything!

If you’re anything like us, you may be wanting to know more about the procedure. No need to sweat (sorry, we had too!), we’ve got the deets. BET Digital spoke with Dr. Steve Fallek, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director at BeautyFix Med Spa, to find out more about the $900-$1200 Botox procedure that can last 6 months or longer. Although Dr. Fallek has never treated Chrissy, he does offer the treatment at his practice. “Botox is a well-accepted treatment for excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis,” Dr. Steve Fallek shared with BET. “It can also be used for less serious sweating. Sweating under the arms affects everyday life down to getting dressed. Having to change before leaving the house or creating stains cost one more money than the cost of the treatment!” According to Dr. Fallek, celebrities are known for getting an injection under the arm before heading to major events during award season.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)















“Botox under the arms is said to be the longest-lasting treatment for sweating,” he continued, before urging to always go to an experienced Plastic Surgeon. “The doctor will inject the Botox medication just below the surface of the skin using a fine needle. The client will receive several small injections that form a grid pattern around the area of concern. At BeautyFix MedSpa the client is numbed for at least 30 minutes and will not notice much pain at all.” While some people who have significant sweating won’t be able to get rid of it all at once, the doctor revealed it can “help significantly.” If you are interested in drying up your pits, it usually takes 1-2 sessions (along with a follow up) depending on how drastically they sweat. “Hot Girl Summer” doesn’t mean you have to sweat. This might be worth looking into if you don’t want to spend your next lunch break drying up your blouse. Just saying…