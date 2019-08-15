Sade's Transgender Son, Izaak, Posts Grateful Message To His Supportive Parents After Getting 'Painful' Sex-Change Surgery

Written by Tweety Elitou

After coming out publicly as transgender in 2016, Sade’s only child, Izaak, has been very transparent using YouTube about the ups and downs that come with embarking on the journey of transitioning from female to male.

The 23-year-old, born Mickailia “Ila” Adu, recently took to Instagram to share a photo lying in a hospital bed as he recovered from a recent procedure.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself ‘why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am,’” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “But at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.” Thankfully, he has the love and support of family!

Pouring his heart out, he went on to share the encouraging words he received from his father. “My dad always says ‘keep your eyes on the horizon’ and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do,” he added.

There's nothing like having a support network when you’re going through a big transition in your life. In closing, Izaak sent a special message to the loved ones in his corner. “Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family, and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, ” he expressed. “It’ll never be forgotten.” How sweet! We wish Izaak the best!