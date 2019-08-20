Reginae Carter Reveals How She Maintains Her Thick Frame, And It Involves Avoiding Veggies

Written by Tweety Elitou

Reginae Carter is always flaunting her curves and serving beach bawdy on the ‘gram. Recently, she shared her best kept secret to keeping her thick frame. RELATED: Reginae Carter Is Serving Major Beach Body In A $500 Balmain Bikini

If you were wondering how the 20-year-old maintains her slim and trim figure, she revealed it is not just from working out. “I try to eat & live my best,” she stated in her caption.

Besides hitting up the gym, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne admitted that her diet isn’t perfect, but she has just the thing to help her out. “Let’s be real the only GREEN I like is moneyyyy. But for real, I don't like veggies so I've been using the @teamiblends Greens Powder because it's exactly what I needed in my diet.”

According to the former OMG Girlz member, she said that the 16 different vitamins in the Teami Blends mix help her train in the gym like a beast. “It's packed with 16 different superfoods to work in all those vitamins and nutrients that's been lacking in my diet. Since starting, I’ve got SO much more energy so ya girl kills it in the gym.” Looks like the Teami drink is doing her body good. So glad she was able to pass it on.