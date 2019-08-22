Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Hires A Black 'Godsend' Nanny To Help With Baby Archie

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Hires A Black 'Godsend' Nanny To Help With Baby Archie

It's been a struggle for the Royal Family to get a solid nanny since baby Archie's birth.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, want nothing but the best for their 3-month-old baby boy, Archie—even if it means going through three different nannies in three months.

WOKINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex were competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Finally, Meghan has found some "godsend" assistance after the first nanny was fired for allegedly being “unprofessional,” and the second was released for unknown reasons, Pop Culture reports.

A source told The Sun the couple, who welcomed their first child together in May, have found the perfect nanny, and the 38-year-old Duchess is very happy with the choice.

“Meghan is a very hands-on mum, but the new nanny is a godsend,” the source said. “She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.”

They added, “She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recently returning from their vacation at Elton John's estate in France, the royal couple were spotted hopping off their private jet along with their new childcare worker.

Related | Meghan Markle's Friends Slam 'Racist Bullies' For Criticizing Her Private Jet Use

TMZ not only confirmed nanny #3 was on the trip but also learned from a Royal source that "she's black, from Great Britain and was hired through an agency" about two months ago.

Although the new nanny doesn’t live with them in their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, she reportedly travels with them and will be accompanying the family of three on their tour of Africa this autumn — their first official overseas visit as a family.

Congratulations to the Royal Family on finding a great new addition!

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style