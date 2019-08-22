Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Hires A Black 'Godsend' Nanny To Help With Baby Archie

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, want nothing but the best for their 3-month-old baby boy, Archie—even if it means going through three different nannies in three months.
Finally, Meghan has found some "godsend" assistance after the first nanny was fired for allegedly being “unprofessional,” and the second was released for unknown reasons, Pop Culture reports.
A source told The Sun the couple, who welcomed their first child together in May, have found the perfect nanny, and the 38-year-old Duchess is very happy with the choice.
“Meghan is a very hands-on mum, but the new nanny is a godsend,” the source said. “She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.”
They added, “She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”
Recently returning from their vacation at Elton John's estate in France, the royal couple were spotted hopping off their private jet along with their new childcare worker.
Related | Meghan Markle's Friends Slam 'Racist Bullies' For Criticizing Her Private Jet Use
TMZ not only confirmed nanny #3 was on the trip but also learned from a Royal source that "she's black, from Great Britain and was hired through an agency" about two months ago.
Although the new nanny doesn’t live with them in their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, she reportedly travels with them and will be accompanying the family of three on their tour of Africa this autumn — their first official overseas visit as a family.
Congratulations to the Royal Family on finding a great new addition!
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS