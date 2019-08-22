Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Hires A Black 'Godsend' Nanny To Help With Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , want nothing but the best for their 3-month-old baby boy, Archie —even if it means going through three different nannies in three months.

Finally, Meghan has found some "godsend" assistance after the first nanny was fired for allegedly being “unprofessional,” and the second was released for unknown reasons, Pop Culture reports.

A source told The Sun the couple, who welcomed their first child together in May, have found the perfect nanny, and the 38-year-old Duchess is very happy with the choice.

“Meghan is a very hands-on mum, but the new nanny is a godsend,” the source said. “She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.”

They added, “She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”