Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Is The Most Adorable Flower Girl

Every picture Serena Williams has shared of her daughter Alexis Olympia has made the Internet gush. Alexis seems like she’s really starting to grow into being a big girl.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis legend posted pictures of Alexis as a flower girl at a friend’s wedding. In the photos, the young one is wearing a pink dress while holding a bouquet of flowers, a little basket and being escorted by her parents.

Commenters couldn’t help but to express their joy. “OMGosh! She is so cute! What a beautiful family,” one person wrote. “She is cuteness overload,” another commented.

Apparently, Olympia has quickly become the most in-demand flower girl in the world.

See the beautiful photos below.