Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Is The Most Adorable Flower Girl

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 03: Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. looks on following the women's singles match between Serena Williams of the United States and Katie Boulter of Great Britain during day six of the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena on January 03, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Is The Most Adorable Flower Girl

Apparently, she took her job “very seriously.”

Published 6 days ago

Written by Paul Meara

Every picture Serena Williams has shared of her daughter Alexis Olympia has made the Internet gush. Alexis seems like she’s really starting to grow into being a big girl.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis legend posted pictures of Alexis as a flower girl at a friend’s wedding. In the photos, the young one is wearing a pink dress while holding a bouquet of flowers, a little basket and being escorted by her parents.

Commenters couldn’t help but to express their joy. “OMGosh! She is so cute! What a beautiful family,” one person wrote. “She is cuteness overload,” another commented.

Apparently, Olympia has quickly become the most in-demand flower girl in the world. 

See the beautiful photos below.

Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style