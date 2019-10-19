Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Is The Most Adorable Flower Girl

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Every picture Serena Williams has shared of her daughter Alexis Olympia has made the Internet gush. Alexis seems like she’s really starting to grow into being a big girl.
Taking to Instagram, the tennis legend posted pictures of Alexis as a flower girl at a friend’s wedding. In the photos, the young one is wearing a pink dress while holding a bouquet of flowers, a little basket and being escorted by her parents.
Commenters couldn’t help but to express their joy. “OMGosh! She is so cute! What a beautiful family,” one person wrote. “She is cuteness overload,” another commented.
Apparently, Olympia has quickly become the most in-demand flower girl in the world.
See the beautiful photos below.
Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
