Michelle Obama Displays Her Rock Solid Abs To Encourage Us All To Get In The Gym

The 55-year-old beauty shared with her 33M Instagram followers a flick of herself working out with a medicine ball, and as expected, she looks to be in tip-top shape with rock-solid abs!

Our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama , provided us with some serious body goals as she promoted self-care Sunday.

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” the mother of two captioned the photo before questioning, “How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday?”

At the Essence Festival this year, Michelle expressed why she strongly believes in women putting themselves first with self-care.

“We have a hard time putting ourselves on our own priority list, let alone at the top of it and that’s what happens when it comes to our health as women,” Michelle shared. “We are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves. We are trained that way and we have a different set of conversations to untrain us. It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

She continued, “‘Because forget what anyone says, we still control what happens in the household so if we don’t have our act together as women, as mothers, as grandmothers, we still aren’t going to be able to get our kids on track. So we have to start having some conversations about, number one, why this is so hard as women to put ourselves first.”

While serving in the White House, Mrs. Obama was also very outspoken during the eight-year term about the importance of health and fitness, especially when it comes to children.

She even enlisted the support of multi-platinum singer, Beyoncé, for her Let’s Move campaign, where the famous singer created a video “Move Your Body” to get the youth up and moving.