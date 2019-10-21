Jordyn Woods Puts Her 14-Year Old Baby Sister, Jodie Woods, On Her New YouTube Video

Written by Tweety Elitou

After much anticipation from fans, Jordyn Woods dropped a 15-minute Q&A session on her YouTube channel featuring her little sister, Jodie.

“So...you have been requesting a Q&A with Jodie and me for the longest time and its finally here,” Jordyn captioned her YouTube video titled, "Jordyn and Jodie - Sisters Q&A." She continued, “I have to say this was so much fun and I plan to film loads more with Jodie in the near future.” During the Q&A session, the sisters touched on numerous topics including details about their sisterhood, mood swings, and even Jordyn’s “cliché” preference in the perfect man. RELATED | Jordyn Woods Starts A YouTube Channel And Drops A 22-Minute Video About Her Fitness Journey And Public Embarrassment “The ideal guy for me is someone—it sounds cliché—but someone who’s driven, someone who’s passionate, someone who wants to be the best at what they do, someone that is intelligent,” Jordyn shared with her sister and viewers.

The 22-year-old model added, “I cannot stand not being able to have a conversation with someone and that’s the case with a lot of these guys out here. They do not know how to hold a conversation. I’m not trying to waste my time.” She concluded, “Good sense of humor, some style would be nice too. Those are like some main things. I mean the list can go on and on. I’m not picky, but you know…” Girl, we totally understand! And for those who want to be considered, Jodie insists she approves the lucky guy. Take a look at the video below:

If you’re curious, here is a brief rundown of what we learned in the video about the sisters: ♦ The duo both agreed Jodie is the “meanest sister,” but it is not what you think. According to Jodie, while Jordyn likes to see the “best in people,” she is constantly on a mission to call out fake friends. In the words of Jordyn, “If Jodie likes you, you’re in.” ♦ Jordyn gives amazing advice to her younger sister every day to help make her be a “better person.” ♦ Both sisters are shoe-a-holics, but although she does not like to admit it, Jordyn has over 100 pairs of shoes. We even got a glimpse of her shoe collection! ♦ “You’re really the best big sister and I really appreciate you,” Jodie said when asked her favorite thing about her sister. Although Jodie’s favorite thing about her big sister is how much she cares for her, she admits she can’t stand her mood swings. In defense, Jordyn questioned her fans, “What female during their […] cycle time doesn’t get mood swings?” ♦ Jordyn is single and she’s expecting…abs!

♦ Jodie is creating a clothing line with “some fly gear” that everyone can wear. ♦ Jordyn is excited about having her own YouTube channel, but while she considers it “fulfilling,” she “overthinks it way too much.” ♦ Jodie draws her inspiration to be herself from her big sister and mom, Elizabeth Woods. The 14-year-old also said she learned to never focus on the hate spewed on social media, but instead focus on the positivity.

♦ The sisters bond on music, playing piano and discovering new trends. ♦ The inseparable duo tells each other everything, besides the time Jodie took Jordyn’s favorite blush. ♦ Jordyn’s hidden talent is the ability to make her tongue look like a “clover,” making “really ugly faces,” and saying the pledge of allegiance in Spanish. ♦ Jordyn’s advice for her 12-year-old self: “Remember who you are. Remember to be strong and don’t care about what people say. Don’t read the comments. […] I wouldn’t change anything I did at 12, because that made me who I am today. It made me stronger. And you’re going to have a glo’ up soon baby girl!”