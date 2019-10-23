Ray J And Princess Love Hire A Helicopter And Win Most Over-The-Top Gender Reveal

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
It looks like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and Princess Love will be welcoming a baby boy to the world come 2020!
On Monday (Oct. 21), the expectant couple took to Instagram to document the gender reveal for baby #2, and honestly, it is on a completely new level!
Choosing to go up, up and beyond to find out the sex of their new addition, the couple began their mini vlog by driving to a helicopter base with their one-year-old daughter, Melody, in the backseat.
Excited about the reveal, Princess explained that when the helicopter began to fly, it would either release pink or blue powder.
While Princess and baby Melody opted to stay behind due to the noise of the aircraft, Ray happily recorded himself inside the helicopter while the blue powder coated the air.
“We’re having a boy!” Ray enthusiastically reacted. “We’re having a boy!”
The couple, who have been married since 2016, announced their pregnancy back in August when the proud papa posted a series of poolside photos with his family on Instagram along with the caption, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! ”
How exciting! Congratulations to the Norwoods on their growing family!
