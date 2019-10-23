Ray J And Princess Love Hire A Helicopter And Win Most Over-The-Top Gender Reveal

It looks like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and Princess Love will be welcoming a baby boy to the world come 2020!

On Monday (Oct. 21), the expectant couple took to Instagram to document the gender reveal for baby #2, and honestly, it is on a completely new level!

Choosing to go up, up and beyond to find out the sex of their new addition, the couple began their mini vlog by driving to a helicopter base with their one-year-old daughter, Melody, in the backseat.

Excited about the reveal, Princess explained that when the helicopter began to fly, it would either release pink or blue powder.