Resume Is Ready!: Popeyes Goes On A Hiring Spree To Handle The Hype Around The Return Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich that not only started a sandwich war but also changed the chicken sandwich game forever is making a return. Popeyes is making sure they are ready for the pandemonium that will inevitably break out by hiring more employees.

The nation was shooketh when Popeyes came out with a spicy, chicken sandwich that apparently beat out the famous Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Well, Popeyes was also shook by the frenzy that happened in response to their sandwich and had to eventually remove the sandwich from the menu after just two weeks!

RELATED: The Internet Explodes With Memes After ‘Popeyes’ Discontinues Their Chicken Sandwich!