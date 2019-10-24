Resume Is Ready!: Popeyes Goes On A Hiring Spree To Handle The Hype Around The Return Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes reportedly hires 400 new employees to prepare for the relaunch of their famous chicken sandwich.

The chicken sandwich that shook the nation is making a return!

Written by Gina Conteh

The chicken sandwich that not only started a sandwich war but also changed the chicken sandwich game forever is making a return. Popeyes is making sure they are ready for the pandemonium that will inevitably break out by hiring more employees.

The nation was shooketh when Popeyes came out with a spicy, chicken sandwich that apparently beat out the famous Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Well, Popeyes was also shook by the frenzy that happened in response to their sandwich and had to eventually remove the sandwich from the menu after just two weeks!

Now, the sandwich is coming back! According to Business Insider, Popeyes will be bringing the chicken sandwich back to the menu of 150 franchise-owned stores in November. To prepare for the return, Popeyes is hiring 400 new employees in order to deal with the impending hype.

In a statement released by Popeyes, they said, "We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return. As soon as we're ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!"

Hopefully, a Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich will be coming to a store near you! And maybe we'll finally get to try it.

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

