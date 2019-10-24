Resume Is Ready!: Popeyes Goes On A Hiring Spree To Handle The Hype Around The Return Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
The chicken sandwich that not only started a sandwich war but also changed the chicken sandwich game forever is making a return. Popeyes is making sure they are ready for the pandemonium that will inevitably break out by hiring more employees.
The nation was shooketh when Popeyes came out with a spicy, chicken sandwich that apparently beat out the famous Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Well, Popeyes was also shook by the frenzy that happened in response to their sandwich and had to eventually remove the sandwich from the menu after just two weeks!
RELATED: The Internet Explodes With Memes After ‘Popeyes’ Discontinues Their Chicken Sandwich!
Now, the sandwich is coming back! According to Business Insider, Popeyes will be bringing the chicken sandwich back to the menu of 150 franchise-owned stores in November. To prepare for the return, Popeyes is hiring 400 new employees in order to deal with the impending hype.
In a statement released by Popeyes, they said, "We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return. As soon as we're ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!"
Hopefully, a Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich will be coming to a store near you! And maybe we'll finally get to try it.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS