Gabrielle Union Reveals How She Remains Ageless In Celebration Of Her 47th Birthday

Written by Paul Meara

Gabrielle Union turned 47 today and in honor of the occasion she’s reminding everyone of her effortless ability to slay. Taking to her social media, she revealed some throwback pictures of herself and some advice to those around her age. “Secret you ask... water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability #47,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram, she expounded some life lessons she’s learned up until this point. “As long as I got a plate (full or not) I'm gonna try to make sure everybody eats,” she captioned the post with pictures of her throughout her life. “If the seat you are offering me at your wack ass table means I cant sleep at night, that's a hard pass for me. I'll go to my grave creating the world's biggest most inclusive table centering the voices, lives and best interests of our most marginalized peoples.” She continued, “Dont apologize for doing what's right for YOU. There is no pot of gold at the end of your life for doing what everyone else thinks you should. LIVE!” she continued later in the caption. “Evolution is a beautiful thing. Just cuz you were a dumbass doesn't mean you have to STAY a dumbass. Learn, grow & evolve.”

Gabrielle Union also posted a photo of her with Tracee Ellis Ross whose 47th birthday is also today. “Happy Birthday to my girl who always gets my jokes and always down for the antics!” she captioned the post. “Clearly, here me and @traceeellisross are 😂😂😂 and @realevanross does not see the humor on our shenanigans. Lmao Love you lady.”

Happy birthday to both Gabby and Tracee!