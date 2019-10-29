Gabrielle Union Reveals How She Remains Ageless In Celebration Of Her 47th Birthday

Former 'Flavor Of Love' Star Deelishes Posts A Bedroom Selfie With Raymond Santana Of The Exonerated 5 And The Internet Can't Stop Talking
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Gabrielle Union turned 47 today and in honor of the occasion she’s reminding everyone of her effortless ability to slay. Taking to her social media, she revealed some throwback pictures of herself and some advice to those around her age.
“Secret you ask... water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability #47,” the actress wrote on Twitter.
Secret you ask... water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability 🖤💪🏾 #47 https://t.co/u9Xo04v32z— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 29, 2019
On Instagram, she expounded some life lessons she’s learned up until this point.
“As long as I got a plate (full or not) I'm gonna try to make sure everybody eats,” she captioned the post with pictures of her throughout her life. “If the seat you are offering me at your wack ass table means I cant sleep at night, that's a hard pass for me. I'll go to my grave creating the world's biggest most inclusive table centering the voices, lives and best interests of our most marginalized peoples.”
She continued, “Dont apologize for doing what's right for YOU. There is no pot of gold at the end of your life for doing what everyone else thinks you should. LIVE!” she continued later in the caption. “Evolution is a beautiful thing. Just cuz you were a dumbass doesn't mean you have to STAY a dumbass. Learn, grow & evolve.”
View this post on Instagram
This is 47! Some nuggets I've learned to embrace... As long as I got a plate (full or not) I'm gonna try to make sure everybody eats. If the seat you are offering me at your wack ass table means I cant sleep at night, that's a hard pass for me. I'll go to my grave creating the world's biggest most inclusive table centering the voices, lives and best interests of our most marginalized peoples. My time with my family is priceless. Admit when you are wrong. And dont offer terrible apologies that include "I'm sorry IF..." Center your joy, peace and grace. Always remember that not everyone is going to love you, like you or support you. That's not ANY of your business. You can STILL love them, support them and champion them & their work. You lose nothing celebrating folks, even the ones who would prefer you take a long walk off a short plank. Dont apologize for doing what's right for YOU. There is no pot of gold at the end of your life for doing what everyone else thinks you should. LIVE! Evolution is a beautiful thing. Just cuz you were a dumbass doesn't mean you have to STAY a dumbass. Learn, grow & evolve. Have fun with cool folks and dont leave until the lights come on!! Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeee 😁💪🏾✊🏿🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Gabrielle Union also posted a photo of her with Tracee Ellis Ross whose 47th birthday is also today.
“Happy Birthday to my girl who always gets my jokes and always down for the antics!” she captioned the post. “Clearly, here me and @traceeellisross are 😂😂😂 and @realevanross does not see the humor on our shenanigans. Lmao Love you lady.”
Happy birthday to both Gabby and Tracee!
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS