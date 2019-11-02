Cardi B Posts A Completely Unfiltered Photo Of Her Body

Cardi B snagged the nickname “Money Ivy,” after transforming into a sexy rendition of the DC Comics character, Poison Ivy, for Halloween.

Leaving fans captured by her curvy allure, the 27-year-old rapper posted a series of photos, on Instagram, coordinating her leaf-inspired bralette and panty set with elbow-length gloves and sexy green thigh-high boots.

Photographed by Jora Frantzis , the Money rapper completed her barely-there look, styled by Kollin Carter , with a red floor-sweeping wig by Tokyo Stylez , along with leaf appliqués placed over her eyebrows by Erika La' Pearl .

Just when fans managed to get their drooling under control, Cardi posted a behind-the-scenes photo snapped by her husband Offset.

See the completely unfiltered photo that has many onlookers ensnared by her bodacious bawdy!