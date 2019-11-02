Cardi B Posts A Completely Unfiltered Photo Of Her Body

Offset took a photo of his wife dressed like Poison Ivy for Halloween.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cardi B snagged the nickname “Money Ivy,” after transforming into a sexy rendition of the DC Comics character, Poison Ivy, for Halloween. 

That girl is Poison.

Leaving fans captured by her curvy allure, the 27-year-old rapper posted a series of photos, on Instagram, coordinating her leaf-inspired bralette and panty set with elbow-length gloves and sexy green thigh-high boots.

MONEY IVY 🍃🍃🍃

Photographed by Jora Frantzis, the Money rapper completed her barely-there look, styled by Kollin Carter, with a red floor-sweeping wig by Tokyo Stylez, along with leaf appliqués placed over her eyebrows by Erika La' Pearl

Just when fans managed to get their drooling under control, Cardi posted a behind-the-scenes photo snapped by her husband Offset

See the completely unfiltered photo that has many onlookers ensnared by her bodacious bawdy!  

Pic taken by daddy @offsetyrn NO EDIT

“Pic [was] taken by daddy @offsetyrn,” Cardi captioned her Instagram photo, which has been liked close to 4-million times. “NO EDIT.”

Now that’s some seriously unfiltered ass(sets). Honestly, we cannot blame her hubby for wanting to capture the jaw-dropping moment, okurr

(Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

