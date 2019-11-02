Cardi B Posts A Completely Unfiltered Photo Of Her Body

See The Cute Way Meghan Markle Incorporated Halloween Festivities On Her Royal Tour in New Zealand
Cardi B snagged the nickname “Money Ivy,” after transforming into a sexy rendition of the DC Comics character, Poison Ivy, for Halloween.
Leaving fans captured by her curvy allure, the 27-year-old rapper posted a series of photos, on Instagram, coordinating her leaf-inspired bralette and panty set with elbow-length gloves and sexy green thigh-high boots.
Photographed by Jora Frantzis, the Money rapper completed her barely-there look, styled by Kollin Carter, with a red floor-sweeping wig by Tokyo Stylez, along with leaf appliqués placed over her eyebrows by Erika La' Pearl.
Just when fans managed to get their drooling under control, Cardi posted a behind-the-scenes photo snapped by her husband Offset.
See the completely unfiltered photo that has many onlookers ensnared by her bodacious bawdy!
“Pic [was] taken by daddy @offsetyrn,” Cardi captioned her Instagram photo, which has been liked close to 4-million times. “NO EDIT.”
Now that’s some seriously unfiltered ass(sets). Honestly, we cannot blame her hubby for wanting to capture the jaw-dropping moment, okurr!
