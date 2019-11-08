This Brazilian Woman Is Left Disfigured With Crater-like Scars After Silicone Butt Injections Go Horribly Wrong

Lil' Kim's Boyfriend Gifts Her A Custom Diamond Chain With A Sentimental Meaning And Publicly Declares His Love
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Creating a bodacious body can come with serious repercussions. No one knows this better than a 26-year-old Brazilian woman, whose desire for a bigger butt resulted in painful life-changing results.
According to Daily Mail, Angela Pedrosa was left in dire need of reconstructive surgery after she was reportedly injected with 300mls of industrial silicone.
Instead of receiving the perfectly rounded posterior she desired, the mother-of-three experienced devastating complications that resulted in painful gaping wounds across her rear.
RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: This Woman Shares The Painful Process Of Reversing Her Black Market Butt Injections
After receiving the botched cosmetic procedure in Rio de Janeiro, Perdosa spent two grueling months in the hospital with doctors consistently fighting to save her life by removing infected and decomposing tissue.
While Pedrosa thankfully survived the life-altering ordeal, sadly she was left with unsightly crater-like scars on her buttocks.
To repair her damaged apple bottom—and her overall self-esteem—Pedrosa enlisted the help of doctors to repair her disfigured bottom. Let's just say that the changes have not been without its troubles.
Last month, when plastic surgeons removed fat deposits from her thighs to rebuild her butt, the operation didn’t go as planned when transplanted deposits were rejected and began to rot.
Unfortunately, according to the surgeons that performed the procedure, her bottom was left lopsided because “the left cheek requires more filler.”
In efforts to create a more full look to her glutes and to minimize the constant pain she experiences, Pedrosa will be undergoing her second Brazilian butt lift procedure, which, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, has an alarming mortality rate.
After she recovers from her last operation, she will undergo a follow-up operation to extract additional fat from her tummy to achieve a more rounded look.
We wish Pedrosa the best with her journey towards a normal and healthy lifestyle.
We hope that this story, along with the stories singer Kimberly Michelle (K. Michelle) has shared on numerous occasions about the health complications that she experienced after receiving butt-injections, can help you make an informed decision about cosmetic surgery plans.
RELATED | K. Michelle Opens Up About The Horrors Of Removing Butt Injections
Be safe, BET fam! And if you are in need of a non-invasive alternative, take a look at our lifestyle editor getting a butt lift with no plastic surgery or injections a day before her vacation.
(Photos: Focus On News)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS