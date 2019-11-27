The Obamas Shared A Family Thanksgiving Photo Reminding Us Of How Thankful We Are For Their Existence

New Beginnings!: Tamar Braxton Gets Sentimental About 'Magical' Night By Her New Man's Side To Ring In His Birthday
We’re always thankful when the Obamas resurface on social media for any reason at all, but especially when they share a new photo of America’s Forever First Family.
With Sasha and Malia presumably on break from college for the holidays, Barack and Michelle gathered their immediate family together for a flick as perfect as they are.
Celebrating their third Thanksgiving since leaving the White House, the quartet are seen standing side-by-side in a new photograph accompanied by beautiful holiday message. The post was shared to the former First Lady’s Instagram account,
“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Michelle Obama captioned the pic.
Barack Obama also shared a unifying Thanksgiving message on Wednesday ahead of the holiday, via his Twitter account.
“Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better,” he tweeted.
“And it'll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity,’” he added, citing a line from a recent article published by Vox titled “Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better.”
Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: "Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity." https://t.co/AZC9kpqoqx— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving to the Obamas!
Photo: YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images
