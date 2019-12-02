Melania Trump Displays Confusing Christmas-Decor Theme For 3rd Year In A Row, And The Internet Has Thoughts

She unveiled the White House Christmas decorations yesterday (Dec. 1) on Twitter.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

Melania Trump’s been roasted for her choice of Christmas décor in the White House since becoming first lady, so you’d think she’d have it figured out by now, but no. While the Christmas trimmings that filled the White House this year didn’t give off (much) scary movie vibes — which has been the general consensus in the past — the overall theme, “The Spirit of America,” didn’t sit well with a lot of folks given the current climate of the U.S. Melania officially unveiled the White House Christmas decorations yesterday (Dec.1) in a video posted to Twitter, which she called a “beautiful exhibit of patriotism.”

Well, here’s what folks on the internet thought about Melania’s patriotic display meant to capture “The Spirit of America”:

Between the digs about immigrant families being destroyed at the border to people generally confused about how domino pieces made it onto the tree — it looks likes another Christmas fail for the White House.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

