McDonald's Joins The Battle For Best Chicken Sandwich With An All-New Menu Item

Although the fast-food giant already sells a crispy chicken sandwhich, CNN Business reports this revamped version will be made with a fried chicken filet topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles, served on a potato bun.

After witnessing the fried chicken sandwich craze of 2019, McDonald's has finally decided to join the chicken sandwich battle with their very own version of fried deliciousness.

McDonald's will also have a deluxe version, which will add tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.

Are you looking to get your hands on the newest contender? Well, it is not possible unless you live in Knoxville, Tennessee or Houston, Texas.

"The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be tested beginning December 2 through January 26, 2020," a McDonald's representative told Business Insider in a statement. "Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what's to come in 2020."

RELATED | Popeyes Announces The Official Return Date Of Their Viral Chicken Sandwich And Throws Major Shade At Chick-fil-A

It’s no surprise McDonald's chose to enter the battle ring, with Chick-fil-A dominating the chicken sandwich arena and Popeyes causing a social media firestorm— hilarious Popeyes memes included— with the summer release of their Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Due to extremely high demand, two weeks after its launch, Popeyes was forced to announce they would be temporarily removing the item from their menu before bringing it back.

Well, it looks like the chicken sandwich saga continues! The question is, who will make it best?