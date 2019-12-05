WATCH!: Megan Thee Stallion's Grandmother Sobs When The Rapper Gifts Her A Brand New Cadillac

Just call her "Santa Stallion."

Oprah would be so proud of Megan Thee Stallion, because in true Auntie O fashion, the rapper gifted a car to a special someone. However, the lucky recipient of the vehicle was Meg’s grandmother, whom she sweetly calls “nanny.”

Megan took nanny to the Cadillac dealership to pick up the new whip—a white truck topped with a huge red bow. Upon realizing the car is actually hers, nanny is moved to tears. Megan shared the entire heartfelt moment with followers on Instagram saying that her grandmother has “always been so generous to everyone she meets” and she credited her with teaching her to always be kind.

Check out Megan’s sweet surprise for nanny below:

As we gear up for the holidays, this couldn’t have come at a better time! Just call her Santa Stallion.

