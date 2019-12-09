Kim Kardashian Went All Out For Saint West's Elaborate Jurassic-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West threw an elaborate 4th birthday party for her son, Saint West , and it has us taken aback—no literally!

On Saturday (Dec. 7), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled out all the stops to ensure the Dinosaur-themed party was one to remember for the oldest son she shares with rapper husband, Kanye West.

Taking attendees back to the Jurassic period, those who entered the extravagant event walked down a foggy pathway before being transported into the Jurassic period.