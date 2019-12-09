Kim Kardashian Went All Out For Saint West's Elaborate Jurassic-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Life-sized dinosaurs, jungle greenery, and more!

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West threw an elaborate 4th birthday party for her son, Saint West, and it has us taken aback—no literally! 

On Saturday (Dec. 7), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled out all the stops to ensure the Dinosaur-themed party was one to remember for the oldest son she shares with rapper husband, Kanye West.

Taking attendees back to the Jurassic period, those who entered the extravagant event walked down a foggy pathway before being transported into the Jurassic period. 

With life-sized dinosaur statues, walls upon walls of jungle greenery and jungle-themed music, the party gave us all kinds of Jurassic Park vibes.  

Spotted on numerous Instagram Stories, the adorable birthday boy was celebrated by his siblings— 6-year-old sister North, 22-month-old sister Chicago, and 5-month-old brother Psalm—along with his Aunt Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson.

Going off the footage, Saint seemed to be ecstatic by the festivities, which included a picnic-style layout, dinosaur-themed desserts, a massive bouncy house, and a dig site. 

Now that is a children’s party to close out the decade. Happy Belated Birthday, Saint!

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

