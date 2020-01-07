Game Changer!: New Battery Could Keep Your Phone Charged For Five Days

According to CNN , Australian researchers claim they have developed a battery that can keep a smartphone charged for five days! *jaw drop*

It may sound too good to be true, but new research published in the journal Science Advances says so, and who are we to argue with research? Here’s the science behind why our phones might soon be able to last up to five days with just one charge:

“Most commercial batteries are lithium-ion, but lithium-sulfur alternatives have long been attractive because of their higher energy density and ability to power objects for longer,” reports CNN. The catch is lithium-sulfur batteries tend to have a far shorter lifespan. Bringing them to mass production has been a pain because the widespread use of lithium-sulfur batteries “faces ‘major hurdles’ stemming from sulfur's ‘insulating nature,’ and degradation of the metallic lithium anode.”

The team in Australia has reconfigured the design of sulfur cathodes so that they are able to withstand higher stress loads without seeing a drop in overall performance.

If you didn’t follow all of that scientific lingo, just know that the Australians have patented the new battery and more tests are scheduled.

Their work "will revolutionize the Australian vehicle market and provide all Australians with a cleaner and more reliable energy market," lead researcher Professor Mainak Majumder said in a press release.

So let’s all keep our cross our fingers crossed for longer battery life, and that Australia decides to share love!