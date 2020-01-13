We Got You!: Meghan Markle's Charitable Cookbook's Sales Spike As The Queen Releases An Official Statement

Aww!: Kel Mitchell Celebrates 8 Years Of Marriage To His Wife With A Message That Will Bring You To Tears
Since publicly announcing their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have met a few milestones in their goal of being “financially independent.”
Not only has news surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarked their Sussex Royal brand on more than 100 items — including fashion, book deals, TV deals, and brand partnerships — but we’ve also learned that Meghan’s charitable acts are seriously gaining traction.
Harper’s Bazaar reports that Meghan's charity cookbook, Sales of Together: Our Community Cookbook, has seen a spike in sales since the couple’s announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 8).
Published in September 2018, the book created to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen — which supports families displaced by the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire — recently catapulted to the top 10 of the National and International Cookery charts on Amazon UK.
The book, which sold 38,811 copies in the first two months, was Meghan’s first major solo endeavor as a member of the royal family.
So what played a part in causing the jump in sales? Well, it may have to do with the couple’s use of their Instagram influence to highlight their most recent visit to the kitchen.
Not to mention, a viral tweet by political commentator Damon Evans urging followers to purchase the book in solidarity of the Duchess’ charitable work.
The report of a jump in sales comes days after news broke that the Duchess is already negotiating deals with luxury fashion houses, including Givenchy.
Not to mention, we now know Meghan has returned to her career in acting securing a Disney voiceover deal — that she reportedly recorded before spending six weeks in Canada.
Disney plans to donate to the anti-poaching and preservation organization Elephants Without Borders in exchange for Meghan’s talent.
This aligns with the royal couple’s mission to remain charitable as they embark on their new lifestyle of financial freedom.
Despite the Queen expressing her regret over the couple’s decision to step down in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, the pair will be allowed to live in both Canada and the UK.
"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," said the Queen.
While the statement revealed that the royal family still have "complex matters" to resolve, according to the Queen, "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
