We Got You!: Meghan Markle's Charitable Cookbook's Sales Spike As The Queen Releases An Official Statement

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Duke and Duchess have met a few milestones in their goal of being “financially independent.”

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Since publicly announcing their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have met a few milestones in their goal of being “financially independent.”

Not only has news surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarked their Sussex Royal brand on more than 100 items — including fashion, book deals, TV deals, and brand partnerships — but we’ve also learned that Meghan’s charitable acts are seriously gaining traction. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on November 21, 2018 to celebrate the success of their cookbook. - The kitchen was set up by women affected by the Grenfell tower fire and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote a foreword to the cookbook to help raise funds for the victims. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Meghan's charity cookbook, Sales of Together: Our Community Cookbook, has seen a spike in sales since the couple’s announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Published in September 2018, the book created to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen — which supports families displaced by the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire — recently catapulted to the top 10 of the National and International Cookery charts on Amazon UK.

The book, which sold 38,811 copies in the first two months, was Meghan’s first major solo endeavor as a member of the royal family.

So what played a part in causing the jump in sales? Well, it may have to do with the couple’s use of their Instagram influence to highlight their most recent visit to the kitchen.

Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal

Not to mention, a viral tweet by political commentator Damon Evans urging followers to purchase the book in solidarity of the Duchess’ charitable work.

The report of a jump in sales comes days after news broke that the Duchess is already negotiating deals with luxury fashion houses, including Givenchy.   

Not to mention, we now know Meghan has returned to her career in acting securing a Disney voiceover deal — that she reportedly recorded before spending six weeks in Canada. 

Disney plans to donate to the anti-poaching and preservation organization Elephants Without Borders in exchange for Meghan’s talent. 

This aligns with the royal couple’s mission to remain charitable as they embark on their new lifestyle of financial freedom.  

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Despite the Queen expressing her regret over the couple’s decision to step down in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, the pair will be allowed to live in both Canada and the UK.  

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," said the Queen. 

From left, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Katherine Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday 10th July, 2018. Photo: Paul Grover for the Telegraph
(Photo: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While the statement revealed that the royal family still have "complex matters" to resolve, according to the Queen, "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

