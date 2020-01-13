We Got You!: Meghan Markle's Charitable Cookbook's Sales Spike As The Queen Releases An Official Statement

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)















Not to mention, a viral tweet by political commentator Damon Evans urging followers to purchase the book in solidarity of the Duchess’ charitable work.

Ps. Annoy the idiots. Buy the cookbook.



‘Together celebrates the power of cooking to connect us to one another.



In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, a group of local women gathered together to cook fresh food for their families and neighbours.’https://t.co/dEuNoA2DUG — Damon Evans (@damocrat) January 10, 2020

The report of a jump in sales comes days after news broke that the Duchess is already negotiating deals with luxury fashion houses, including Givenchy. Not to mention, we now know Meghan has returned to her career in acting securing a Disney voiceover deal — that she reportedly recorded before spending six weeks in Canada. RELATED | Meghan Markle Lands An Epic New Deal Just Days After Exiting The Royal Family Disney plans to donate to the anti-poaching and preservation organization Elephants Without Borders in exchange for Meghan’s talent. This aligns with the royal couple’s mission to remain charitable as they embark on their new lifestyle of financial freedom.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)















Despite the Queen expressing her regret over the couple’s decision to step down in an official statement released by Buckingham Palace, the pair will be allowed to live in both Canada and the UK. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," said the Queen.

(Photo: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)















While the statement revealed that the royal family still have "complex matters" to resolve, according to the Queen, "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."