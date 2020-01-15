Kylie Jenner's 27-Year-Old Assistant Victoria Villarroel Quits Her Job To Pursue Becoming A Professional Influencer

Written by Tweety Elitou

With billions of dollars in her bank account, there's no question that Kylie Jenner, 22, has some serious influence. So much so, her former personal assistant Victoria Villarroel recently quit her position to become an Instagram influencer.

“Victoria wants to be an influencer in her own right and is focusing on that now,” a source told Us Weekly. With over 900,000 Instagram followers, Victoria is well on her way to making thousands of dollars per post — which most influencers with large followings are paid — but despite ditching her job, the source insists the friendship between the pair remains strong.

“Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close,” the source added. “Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.” There's no denying their friendship, especially since just this week Victoria posted a photo hanging out with her former boss.

So what sparked the 27-year-old aspiring influencer to ditch the luxe lifestyle afforded to her as Kylie’s assistant? “After five years, it was a long time,” Victoria said on the Girl Cult podcast. “I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart.” She added, “As a person, you just want to grow. And when you see that person be so successful, you’re like, ‘I want to be a boss b*tch. I want to kill it.’ I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”

She went on to say that she has gained inspiration and “passion” to make herself “100 per cent happy and fulfilled” from a quote in the book Big Magic. “In the first pages, it tells you the universe puts little gem inside of everybody and then the universe steps back and sees if you can find it,” she said. “'So I’m just like, I want to find it.”

While it may seem like a bad idea to dive into an already oversaturated business, working for a member of the KarJenner camp definitely gives her an edge. Just last year, Victoria used her platform to promote her partnership with Australian-based swimwear company Lahana Swim. ICYMI: This wouldn’t be the first person that pursued a career in influencing after spending time in the KarJenner camp. Kim Kardshian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepard now has 1.5 million Instagram followers. Not to mention, since being ex-communicated by the reality star family, Kylie's former bestie, Jorydn Woods, has been using social media influence to live her best life with loads of successful collaborations! RELATED | Cha-Ching! Jordyn Woods Is Flooded With ‘Lucrative Business Deals‘ After ‘Red Table Talk’ Gets Her A Cult Following

Needless to say, when it comes to ties with the KarJenners, the perks are endless.