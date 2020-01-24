Benevolent Royals!: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Offer To Follow Fans On Instagram

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
With all the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news that kicked off at the top of year with the couple announcing they’d be “taking a stap back” from royal life, it’s hard to keep up. Like did you know the Duke and Duchess were giving out Instagram follows?
If you haven’t realized, @SussexRoyal on Instagram may have a 11M followers and counting but is only following one account. That lucky account is @GoodNews_Movement ran by Michelle Figueroa, a CNN en Español journalist. The IG account “celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community,” as the Duke and Duchess put it when they shouted her page out.
So how do you get a follow from the royals turned normies? Because of their big announcement around stepping down as senior members of the royal family, you might have missed their other announcement: Meghan and Harry are giving out one new follow each month all 2020.
The accounts they choose to highlight are ones “that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world.” So now is the time to dress up your profile with positive world news if you want that follow because Meghan and Harry are watching!
That was the only guideline that the royals gave. Michelle says she got “no heads up at all” that Good News Movement would be featured. She never even heard from Meghan, Harry or their staff.
“I just sent them a note, a direct message, in appreciation,” she told PEOPLE. “But I haven’t heard back and I figured, you know, just let it be. They’re plenty busy.”
With the royalty stamp of approval, your followers list will certainly grow, too. Good News climbed from around 185,000 to a nearly 325,000.
We stan this social media initiative Meghan and Prince Harry started. #GoodVibesOnly
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
