Benevolent Royals!: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Offer To Follow Fans On Instagram

With all the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news that kicked off at the top of year with the couple announcing they’d be “taking a stap back” from royal life, it’s hard to keep up. Like did you know the Duke and Duchess were giving out Instagram follows?

If you haven’t realized, @SussexRoyal on Instagram may have a 11M followers and counting but is only following one account. That lucky account is @GoodNews_Movement ran by Michelle Figueroa, a CNN en Español journalist. The IG account “celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community,” as the Duke and Duchess put it when they shouted her page out.

So how do you get a follow from the royals turned normies? Because of their big announcement around stepping down as senior members of the royal family, you might have missed their other announcement: Meghan and Harry are giving out one new follow each month all 2020.