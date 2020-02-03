Auntie Hennessy Accompanied Kulture To Stormi Webster's $100K 'StormiWorld' 2nd Birthday Party So That She Could Make 'Rich Friends'

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner, 22, spared no expense while planning an epic star-studded birthday party her daughter, Stormi Webster. You know the saying, you only turn 2 once!

Forgoing your normal toddler’s birthday bash consistent with balloons and cake, the billionaire beauty mogul opted to create an entire amusement park-themed extravaganza on Saturday (Feb. 1) for her only child.

Appropriately titled “StormiWorld” in honor of the birthday girl, the over-the-top celebration for the 2-year-old featured everything elaborate, including a gigantic blowup of Stormi’s head, carnival rides, fun games, a StomiWorld-themed gift shop, and even sections at the party catering to Stormi’s favorite movies, Frozen and Trolls.

In fact, the party was so huge partygoers needed a map—see for yourself!

Documented on serval attendee’s social media, both adult and child guests appeared to be having an amazing time. Especially Cardi B and Offset’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

"Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld." Cardi B playfully captioned an Instagram post showing her daughter enjoying the festivities with her Aunt Hennessy Carolina. She added, "Im so happy my baby enjoyed herself! Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi 💜! Keep glowing and growing."

Spotted hanging out in the Frozen-themed section of the party, we think it’s safe to say the toddlers are on their way to being future besties.

Other notable attendees included the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, along with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter Luna. And of course the birthday girl’s dad, Travis Scott!

Keep scrolling to see the endearing moment Kylie, Travis, and their guests gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" to the adorable tot.

Excuse us as we have an entire moment over the lavish goings-on of the event, including this custom cake. Whoa!

Sheesh. Going off the footage from the event, we’re positive that even if Baby Stormi doesn’t remember the event, it was definitely a day to remember!