John Legend Tries To Get Romantic For Valentine's Day Early But Chrissy Teigen Isn't Here For It

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The sexiest man alive can't catch a break at home.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Chrissy Teigen continues to hold the crown as the queen of Twitter, after trolling her husband, John Legend in a series of hilarious tweets. 

John recently posted a video as an early Valentine's Day present promoting his Conversations in the Dark song on Twitter. He took a page out of Mariah Carey's book, staging a cute video shoot in his home.

The video opened with John in a room filled with Christmas decor, including matching PJs, before switching to present day with Valentine's Day hearts and rose petals everywhere while his song was on full blast. 

Watch the video below!

Being the comeback queen that she is, Chrissy wrote, "Oh my god is this why you didn't wanna do it in our own bedroom and let me sleep through it what the f**k is this oh my god oh my god baaaahahahahahahha oh my god." While John eventually followed up with a series of heart emojis, Chrissy later followed up with, "it warms my heart when u try to be funny and a cool kid, it's so adorable I love u."

We love that these two display their humor and whit for us all to see. They are #couplegoals! 

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

