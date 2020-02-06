Dwyane Wade Rejects Toxic Masculinity Stereotypes As He's Filmed Crying With Gabrielle Union For New Documentary

Written by Tweety Elitou

Dwyane Wade has decided to reveal his more emotional side in his upcoming ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected. “I’m excited to share a side of myself with the world that not many people may know,” Dwyane said in a statement to Hollywood Life.

He continued, “This deeply personal documentary will give fans a never-before-seen look, not only at the behind-the-scenes of my sixteen-year career in the NBA but will peel back the curtain on my personal life – the highs, the lows and everything in between – showing how I created my own path to get to where I am today.” The film, which promises to take fans on a journey off the court and into the 38-year-old NBA star’s personal life, premieres on ESPN on Feb. 23 at 9 pm ET.

In a brief trailer for the behind-the-scenes film that has been in the making for 10 years, we learned that there is far more to the three-time NBA champion than just his basketball persona. “A lot of you guys see me as a superhero, but y’all don’t see the grind, y’all don’t see the tears,” Dwyane says in a voiceover as a clip shows the NBA legend crying on a couch while his wife, Gabrielle Union, consoles him.

10 years in the making... D. Wade: Life Unexpected premieres Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m ET on @espn pic.twitter.com/6d4G1vMbHZ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 5, 2020

Married since 2014, it is no secret that Dwyane and Gabrielle hold a special bond. Seeing Dwyane open up to his wife is even more proof of their genuine friendship. From their joint love of fitness and travel to their undeniable affection for their one-year-old daughter Kaavia James, it is more evident than ever that the Wades’ have true #BlackLove!

Other notable topics that will most likely be covered in the documentary include the hardships he experienced as a child, becoming a father as a college sophomore, his custody battle over his children, and embracing his 12-year-old son Zion’s queer identity. RELATED | Dwyane Wade’s Comments About Raising A Gay Son Will Leave You In Tears The film is set to include hundreds of hours of never-before-seen home movies, and video diaries. Plus interviews with his wife, Carmelo Anthony, and more! In the words of D. Wade, “This is my life — lets go."