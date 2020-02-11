Rihanna And The Kardashians Enjoy Gucci Party Favors From Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Epic Star-Studded Oscars After-Party

Written by Tweety Elitou

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z send you an invite to one of their exclusive parties, you make it a point to be there.

According to the source, although the couple designed the late-night event to be low-key, the party was an overall great time with delicious food, impromptu performances, and more. Designed to pay homage to the Carters’ Houston and Brooklyn roots, the source recalls guests were served chicken empanadas, avocado bites, jerk chicken and lamb, New York-style pizza, and various dessert pastries. “There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar," the insider told E! News. "It wasn't overly extravagant and it seemed like they wanted everyone to feel casual." RELATED | We Out Here!: All The Amazing Fashion From Black Hollywood At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020 As far as entertainment, it was everything we dreamed of—especially the playlist! The source revealed, "They played a lot of '90s music throwbacks and throwbacks of their own hits including 'Empire State of Mind,' and 'Deja Vu' and 'Crazy in Love.'" During the event, attendees were ecstatic when Yoncé took the mic and remixed her songs "Brown Skin Girl," and “I Care.” Eager to keep the fun going, Jay dropped a few lyrics from "I Just Wanna Love You."

"Everyone was dying over this and was jumping up and down loving it," the source shared. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z definitely were putting on a show while playing their greatest hits. They took turns passing the mic while blasting their favorite songs from their hits. It was all about them." So the question we all want to know, did Travis and Kylie makeup? According to the source, something like that—sans displaying “overly PDA.” RELATED | Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Her 2-Year Relationship With Travis Scott

"Travis Scott met Kylie inside the party. They were together the entire night," said the source. "It seemed like Travis is on good terms with the family as Kourtney and Khloe were talking with him for several moments. He had drinks with Kourtney and Kylie and were all taking photos of each other." Well, there’s nothing like a party by the Carters to make everyone feel in good spirits. Arriving fashionably late, Rihanna was also reportedly spotted enjoying herself as she spent the night chatting with the hostess and her husband, before indulging in dancing and drinking. “She seemed like she was in party mode," the insider shared. While those who attended didn’t post any photos (due to a possible non-disclosure agreement), some celebrities hopped on social media to give us a glimpse of their fashion worn during the star-studded event. Enjoy!

As a bonus, French Montana posted a video showing the inside of the party’s goodie bags—let’s just say life is Gucci!

“THE FIRST PARTY I EVER WENT TO WHERE EVERYBODY GET A GUCCI BAG,” the rapper captioned his Instagram post. In the words of the Carters’ song, “Boss”: We measure success by how many people successful next to you / Here we say you broke if everybody else broke except for you / Boss!