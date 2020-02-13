Kim Kardashian Is Sick Of Hearing Her Home Isn't For Kids And Gives A Tour Of Their Elaborate Playroom

Written by Tweety Elitou

“You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” Kim said while giving her Instagram fans a narrated tour of her children’s colorful room on Wednesday (Feb. 12). Going off the series of videos posted in her Instagram Stories, it’s no question that North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and 9-month-old Psalm West are living any kids dream!

Keep scrolling to see a rundown of the fun offered in the West children’s extravagant toy-filled playroom. A concert area filled with a drum set, karaoke microphones, and a mini stage.

A built-in projector for movies.

A ball pit with an attachable slide.

An art easel for the artists in the making.

A wonderful collection of rideable toy horses.

A homework area with educational toys and books.

A walk-in crafts closet with crayons, stamps, play-doh, and a dress-up area specially designed for North.

Dinosaur figurines, toy trucks, and Legos for Saint.

Baby toy section for Pslam.

North's O.M.G. Dolls that she's "obsessed with."

And an area dedicated to little Chicago featuring a washer and dryer, ice-cream parlor, and shoppable grocery store. There’s even an actual cash register!

“So, this is where my kids have fun,” Kim said while concluding the tour. Thanks to a recent “Design Quiz” the Wests did with Architectural Digest, we know that the couple purposely created a kid-friendly environment—especially since North loves to practice gymnastics, do cartwheels, and dance—but who knew it’d be so elaborate! RELATED | Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool Some other highlights of the home include basin-less sinks designed by ‘Ye, a walk-in refrigerator packed with healthy foods, a bright pink room for their 6-year-old daughter North West, and a specially designed heated pool that Kim has never set foot in!