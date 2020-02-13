Kim Kardashian Is Sick Of Hearing Her Home Isn't For Kids And Gives A Tour Of Their Elaborate Playroom

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Do A Cheeky Valentine’s Day Shoot To Promote BDSM Bedroom Products
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Another day, another impromptu tour of the lavish yet mostly minimalistic Kardashian-West mansion.
RELATED | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace
Kim Kardashian has once again opted to show off rooms in the $60 million California abode she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children. Of course, we're not complaining!
“You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” Kim said while giving her Instagram fans a narrated tour of her children’s colorful room on Wednesday (Feb. 12).
Going off the series of videos posted in her Instagram Stories, it’s no question that North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and 9-month-old Psalm West are living any kids dream!
Keep scrolling to see a rundown of the fun offered in the West children’s extravagant toy-filled playroom.
“So, this is where my kids have fun,” Kim said while concluding the tour.
Thanks to a recent “Design Quiz” the Wests did with Architectural Digest, we know that the couple purposely created a kid-friendly environment—especially since North loves to practice gymnastics, do cartwheels, and dance—but who knew it’d be so elaborate!
RELATED | Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool
Some other highlights of the home include basin-less sinks designed by ‘Ye, a walk-in refrigerator packed with healthy foods, a bright pink room for their 6-year-old daughter North West, and a specially designed heated pool that Kim has never set foot in!
(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS