Malika Haqq Shocks Fans With Announcement She Already Has Postpartum Plastic Surgery Plans A Month Before Baby Is Born

Malika Haqq hasn’t even given birth, but she has already booked her post-pregnancy plastic surgery.
The reality star shared a photo of herself with the famous Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond on Instagram on Tuesday, (Feb. 25) and revealed that she has started planning her upcoming mommy makeover.
The mother-to-be is due to give birth to her first child, next month, and recently had the most lavish baby shower hosted by her bestie, Khloe Kardashian.
Well her Instagram followers have a whole lot to say about her jump start on plastic surgery who believe that she is focusing on her looks rather than motherhood.
The 36-year-old reality star and actress captioned the photo: "Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!"
One follower wrote: "Really...if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom." Followed by another fan, " So sad to hear this. What a shallow life."
Let's hope the mom-to-be has a safe and healthy delivery.
(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Secret Deodorant)
