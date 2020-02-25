Why Tyra Banks’ ModelLand Theme Park Costs $1,495 A Ticket

Tyra Banks’ ModelLand theme park is scheduled to open on May 1 in Santa Monica, California.

However, if you want to know what snag a ticket to ModelLand, you may have to pay a hefty price.

According to the site, ModelLand is described as a “first of its kind, story driven attraction that features fashion and beauty, photoshoots and runways, shopping and theater.”

The prices listed on the site range from $56 to a whooping $1,495.

For $56, you get general access tickets that will “whisk you away into the world of fantasy and phierceness.” This price includes posing tips from Banks, a photoshoot and a personalized digital lookbook,

At $549, a “Fantascene Photoshoot,” “dream-worthy” makeup, “couture” wig, “runway-ready wardrobe styling,” snacks and a “signature blood orange beverage.”

And if you can shell out $1,495, it’s the “Fantascene Dream” tier, which includes everything from “ultimate concierge service” to “veiled VIP seating” to “custom curated row for Instagram.”

Banks said in a statement about ModelLand, “I believe all shapes and all sizes and all ages and all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves, ModelLand is not just an attraction. It’s a place full of story that challenges what ‘attractive’ means.”

If you are interested in attending ModelLand, click here.