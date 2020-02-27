Tia Mowry Is Committed To Working Out After Pregnancy And Embraces Her Stretch Marks And Excess Skin

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is embracing her beautiful body and all of its glory after having two healthy children.

The 41-year-old actress posted a photo of herself exercising on Instagram admitting that after having kids, working on your core can be very challenging. Her caption read: “Got it in! Working on my #core Let’s talk about the #mid-section after #pregnancy! It can be the most challenging!” she wrote. “But I’m having fun with it! I’m not being too hard on my self.”

“I’m embracing the excess skin and stretch marks,” the 41-year-old continued. “Two amazing beautiful children were birthed and I rejoice 🙂 🙏🏽.”

See her post below.