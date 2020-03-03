DaBaby Removes His $20K Diamond Grillz And Shows Off His Perfect Pearly White Teeth

DaBaby

The rapper stays shinin'.

DaBaby has become iconic for his $20,000 smile, featuring permanent diamond teeth, so you can only imagine the level of surprise fans experience when the famed rapper posted a video showing his pearly whites.

See for yourself how the 28-year-old flexed his blinging smile for all to see after revealing he took his grillz off. 

Showing off his gorgeous choppers, DaBaby wasn’t alone in celebrating his teeth’s debut. Also showing their bright white teeth were fellow rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta.

Despite removing the diamond-filled grillz, naturally, each star had a neck full of bling! Always shinin’.

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

