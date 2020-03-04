Kylie Jenner Is Forced To Defend Her 'Weird A** Toe' After Fans Zoomed Into Latest Bikini Photos

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of creating social media content that keeps us talking.

From sitting poolside with a floor-length braid to showing off her flat tummy in a barely-there bikini, the billionaire beauty mogul knows exactly how to keep her 164 million Instagram fans engulfed in wanting to know every detail about her luxe lifestyle—maybe too much. Over the last few days, the 22-year-old reality star has managed to continuously pump out a feed of sultry moments in the Bahamas, but who knew a sexy flick with her sister, Kendall, would lead to an explanation video about her “weird a**” toe?

Let us explain. Apparently, while most were distracted by the sisters' ass(ets) in the photo, other fans zoomed in and noticed that Kylie’s middle toe was shorter than the others.

Not one to leave anything a mystery, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star addressed the comments on her Instagram story. RELATED | Kendall Jenner Wants To Be Beyoncé Assistant 'For A Year', Here's The Shocking Reasons Why

With a comprehensive demonstration of how her right foot’s digit was shorter when she flexed her foot, Kylie shared, “So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.”

She added, “So when I this [left foot] up they're all normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place.” Kylie went on to say, “By the way, I have cute a** feet.” Keeping the #ToeGate of 2020 lighthearted, Kylie later hilariously trolled Kendall on her Instagram Stories by posting a zoomed-in photo that highlighted Kendall’s foot in the bikini flick. SMH, so shady. Well, there you have it! Mystery solved—if you cared.