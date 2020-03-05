Khloe Kardashian Reveals That She Struggled To Breastfeed And She Turned To Kylie Jenner Who Didn't Breastfeed For Advice

The Kardashian ladies have always been very transparent about their lives and their parenting.

In a recent conversation between Khloe and Kourtney, for Kourt's lifestyle site Poosh, the sisters discussed motherhood and breastfeeding. Khloe revealed that she struggled to produce enough milk to breastfeed her daughter, True, due to the stress of Tristan Thompson's infidelity. The single mother explains that she felt bad and was afraid of being judged for it.

In the clip she says, 'I would eat the stupid [lactation] cookies I would drink the stupid tea, I would be on this diet, I would pump every time she was napping,' she told Kourtney. 'But it never stopped. And as soon as I would pump she would wake up and I would have to breastfeed her again and my breasts were bleeding and it was horrible.'

And Khloe admitted: 'I hated every minute, it was torture, I felt like I never gave True enough food. She was always hungry and once I stopped the amount of pressure that was lifted off my shoulders and I could enjoy my daughter.'

